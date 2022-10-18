Chartwell Investment Partners LLC Purchases 206 Shares of M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB)

Chartwell Investment Partners LLC grew its position in shares of M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 16,088 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 206 shares during the quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in M&T Bank were worth $2,564,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT increased its holdings in shares of M&T Bank by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT now owns 2,774 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $426,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC grew its holdings in M&T Bank by 1.8% during the second quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC now owns 3,323 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $529,000 after buying an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. River Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in M&T Bank by 1.6% during the first quarter. River Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,921 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $665,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC grew its holdings in M&T Bank by 3.1% during the first quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 2,033 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $345,000 after buying an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Finally, McCollum Christoferson Group LLC grew its holdings in M&T Bank by 0.3% during the first quarter. McCollum Christoferson Group LLC now owns 24,812 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,206,000 after buying an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.24% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Kirk W. Walters sold 21,116 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $3,800,880.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,134 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,104,120. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Michele D. Trolli sold 4,667 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.28, for a total transaction of $883,369.76. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,197 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,740,808.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Kirk W. Walters sold 21,116 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $3,800,880.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,134 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,104,120. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 30,656 shares of company stock worth $5,604,091. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

M&T Bank Price Performance

Shares of NYSE MTB opened at $187.90 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.46, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $184.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $173.29. M&T Bank Co. has a twelve month low of $141.49 and a twelve month high of $193.42.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $3.10 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.10. The business had revenue of $1.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.05 billion. M&T Bank had a return on equity of 10.76% and a net margin of 23.21%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.45 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that M&T Bank Co. will post 15.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

M&T Bank announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, July 19th that allows the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to reacquire up to 9.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

M&T Bank Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 1st were given a dividend of $1.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.55%. M&T Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.61%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on M&T Bank from $200.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 12th. StockNews.com started coverage on M&T Bank in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on M&T Bank to $210.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on M&T Bank from $192.00 to $175.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $187.00 price objective on shares of M&T Bank in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, M&T Bank presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $203.86.

M&T Bank Profile

M&T Bank Corporation operates as a bank holding company that provides commercial and retail banking services. The company's Business Banking segment offers deposit, lending, cash management, and other financial services to small businesses and professionals. Its Commercial Banking segment provides deposit products, commercial lending and leasing, letters of credit, and cash management services for middle-market and large commercial customers.

