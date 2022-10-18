Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Stock Holdings Increased by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 359.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 287,565 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 225,028 shares during the period. Chevron makes up 0.4% of SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest position. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $41,634,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. City State Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Chevron during the fourth quarter worth $772,000. Adirondack Trust Co. raised its position in shares of Chevron by 13.4% during the first quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 16,051 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,613,000 after purchasing an additional 1,898 shares during the period. Birinyi Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of Chevron by 98.5% during the first quarter. Birinyi Associates Inc. now owns 13,600 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,214,000 after purchasing an additional 6,750 shares during the period. First Farmers & Merchants Bank Trust raised its position in shares of Chevron by 1.4% during the first quarter. First Farmers & Merchants Bank Trust now owns 8,744 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,424,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the period. Finally, Wedmont Private Capital raised its position in shares of Chevron by 44.3% during the first quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 6,372 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,047,000 after purchasing an additional 1,955 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.30% of the company’s stock.

In other Chevron news, EVP James William Johnson sold 85,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.01, for a total value of $13,990,053.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CFO Pierre R. Breber sold 22,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.11, for a total value of $3,557,475.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 7 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,106.77. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP James William Johnson sold 85,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.01, for a total value of $13,990,053.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 141,732 shares of company stock valued at $23,024,499 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CVX. Societe Generale upgraded Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Chevron from $187.00 to $193.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $172.00 price target on shares of Chevron in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Chevron from $189.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 12th. Finally, HSBC upgraded Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $183.00 to $167.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $169.20.

NYSE CVX opened at $161.31 on Tuesday. Chevron Co. has a twelve month low of $108.96 and a twelve month high of $182.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $316.94 billion, a PE ratio of 10.76, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.12. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $156.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $158.87.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $5.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.02 by $0.80. The business had revenue of $68.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.69 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 19.73% and a net margin of 13.45%. The firm’s revenue was up 82.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.71 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post 18.03 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 19th were issued a $1.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 18th. This represents a $5.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.52%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.89%.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy and chemicals operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

