Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE:CHH) Short Interest Update

Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE:CHH – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,970,000 shares, a growth of 18.0% from the September 15th total of 1,670,000 shares. Approximately 5.5% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 415,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.7 days.

Choice Hotels International Price Performance

CHH stock opened at $121.91 on Tuesday. Choice Hotels International has a 52-week low of $104.15 and a 52-week high of $157.46. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $114.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $121.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.27.

Choice Hotels International (NYSE:CHH – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.47 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $367.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $322.24 million. Choice Hotels International had a return on equity of 92.23% and a net margin of 28.72%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 32.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.22 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Choice Hotels International will post 5.23 EPS for the current year.

Choice Hotels International Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Investors of record on Monday, October 3rd were given a $0.2375 dividend. This represents a $0.95 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 30th. Choice Hotels International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.06%.

CHH has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barclays raised their price objective on Choice Hotels International from $107.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Wells Fargo & Company cut Choice Hotels International from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $130.00 to $123.00 in a report on Monday, August 29th. UBS Group cut Choice Hotels International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $167.00 to $124.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Choice Hotels International from $129.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 15th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Choice Hotels International in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $126.11.

Insider Activity at Choice Hotels International

In related news, insider Patrick Cimerola sold 6,723 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.16, for a total value of $787,666.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 24,612 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,883,541.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 20.84% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CHH. Rock Creek Group LP raised its position in shares of Choice Hotels International by 241.5% in the 1st quarter. Rock Creek Group LP now owns 906,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,573,000 after buying an additional 641,379 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Choice Hotels International by 51.6% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,740,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,722,000 after purchasing an additional 592,654 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Choice Hotels International by 116.0% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 627,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,006,000 after purchasing an additional 337,252 shares during the period. Echo Street Capital Management LLC raised its position in Choice Hotels International by 37.4% in the first quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 673,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,473,000 after purchasing an additional 183,448 shares during the period. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its position in Choice Hotels International by 336.6% in the first quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 134,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,011,000 after purchasing an additional 103,388 shares during the period. 61.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Choice Hotels International Company Profile

Choice Hotels International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a hotel franchisor worldwide. The company operates in Hotel Franchising and Corporate & Other segments. It franchises lodging properties under the brand names of Comfort Inn, Comfort Suites, Quality, Clarion, Clarion Pointe, Sleep Inn, Econo Lodge, Rodeway Inn, MainStay Suites, Suburban Extended Stay Hotel, WoodSpring Suites, Everhome Suites, Cambria Hotels, and Ascend Hotel Collection.

