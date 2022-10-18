Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN) Shares Sold by Arizona State Retirement System

Arizona State Retirement System lessened its stake in Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 41,466 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 414 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Ciena were worth $1,895,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new position in Ciena during the 1st quarter worth approximately $67,000. Tobam increased its position in Ciena by 919.2% during the 1st quarter. Tobam now owns 2,181 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $132,000 after purchasing an additional 1,967 shares during the period. Providence Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Ciena by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 81,807 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $4,956,000 after purchasing an additional 6,640 shares during the period. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton acquired a new position in Ciena during the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Ciena by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,710,012 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $164,308,000 after purchasing an additional 206,112 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.64% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Gary B. Smith sold 3,542 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.21, for a total transaction of $174,301.82. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 420,795 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,707,321.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, SVP Rick Hamilton sold 2,540 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.79, for a total transaction of $103,606.60. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 64,247 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,620,635.13. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Gary B. Smith sold 3,542 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.21, for a total value of $174,301.82. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 420,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,707,321.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 26,250 shares of company stock valued at $1,246,154 in the last quarter. 0.94% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CIEN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Ciena from $60.00 to $49.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Cowen decreased their price target on Ciena from $82.00 to $71.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. B. Riley decreased their price target on Ciena from $67.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. MKM Partners initiated coverage on Ciena in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $62.00 price target on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Ciena in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.74.

Shares of Ciena stock opened at $40.42 on Tuesday. Ciena Co. has a fifty-two week low of $38.33 and a fifty-two week high of $78.28. The firm has a market cap of $5.99 billion, a PE ratio of 31.83, a P/E/G ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.99. The business’s fifty day moving average is $45.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.14. The company has a quick ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 3.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 1st. The communications equipment provider reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.03). Ciena had a return on equity of 8.91% and a net margin of 5.37%. The business had revenue of $867.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $903.95 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.81 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Ciena Co. will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Ciena Profile

Ciena Corporation provides network hardware, software, and services that support the transport, routing, switching, aggregation, service delivery, and management of video, data, and voice traffic on communications networks worldwide. The company's Networking Platforms segment offers hardware networking products and solutions that optimized for the convergence of coherent optical transport, optical transport network switching, and packet switching.

