CI&T (NYSE:CINT) Given New $12.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

CI&T (NYSE:CINT – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $16.00 to $12.00 in a research report released on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of CI&T from $21.00 to $16.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, CI&T has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $16.43.

NYSE CINT opened at $8.98 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $10.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. CI&T has a 12 month low of $7.77 and a 12 month high of $22.50.

CI&T ( NYSE:CINT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 17th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $107.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $104.65 million. Equities analysts anticipate that CI&T will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CINT. Truist Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of CI&T by 44.0% during the first quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 40,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $649,000 after purchasing an additional 12,387 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of CI&T by 76.8% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 84,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,355,000 after purchasing an additional 36,741 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of CI&T by 136.9% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 27,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $442,000 after purchasing an additional 15,942 shares during the period. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD raised its position in shares of CI&T by 669.5% in the first quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD now owns 305,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,901,000 after purchasing an additional 266,150 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in CI&T by 194.7% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 30,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $493,000 after acquiring an additional 20,350 shares during the period. 12.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CI&T Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides strategy, design, and software engineering services to enable digital transformation for enterprises worldwide. It develops customizable software through the implementation of software solutions, including machine learning, artificial intelligence, analytics, and cloud and mobility technologies.

