Citigroup Raises Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) Price Target to $44.00

Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by Citigroup from $42.00 to $44.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. Citigroup currently has a neutral rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. KeyCorp lowered their price target on Commercial Metals from $49.00 to $45.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Commercial Metals from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, June 17th. StockNews.com started coverage on Commercial Metals in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Commercial Metals from $41.00 to $37.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $43.78.

Shares of CMC stock opened at $42.52 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $40.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm has a market cap of $5.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.27 and a beta of 1.23. Commercial Metals has a 12 month low of $30.59 and a 12 month high of $46.68.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 27th will be paid a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 26th. This is a positive change from Commercial Metals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. Commercial Metals’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5.62%.

In other Commercial Metals news, SVP Ty L. Garrison sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.28, for a total value of $785,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 114,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,501,841.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. National Bank of Canada FI increased its stake in shares of Commercial Metals by 32.8% during the second quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,062 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Commercial Metals by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 32,095 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,062,000 after buying an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its holdings in shares of Commercial Metals by 20.1% in the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,695 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Commercial Metals by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 30,837 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,283,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of Commercial Metals by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 11,332 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $375,000 after buying an additional 311 shares during the last quarter. 85.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Commercial Metals Company manufactures, recycles, and fabricates steel and metal products, and related materials and services in the United States, Poland, China, and internationally. The company processes and sells ferrous and nonferrous scrap metals to steel mills and foundries, aluminum sheet and ingot manufacturers, brass and bronze ingot makers, copper refineries and mills, secondary lead smelters, specialty steel mills, high temperature alloy manufacturers, and other consumers.

