Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG) Shares Acquired by Leuthold Group LLC

Leuthold Group LLC grew its stake in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG – Get Rating) by 61.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,631 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 5,559 shares during the period. Leuthold Group LLC’s holdings in Citizens Financial Group were worth $522,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 584,579 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $20,864,000 after buying an additional 14,311 shares in the last quarter. Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP purchased a new stake in Citizens Financial Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $242,000. RMB Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Citizens Financial Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $6,376,000. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System raised its position in Citizens Financial Group by 15.4% in the 2nd quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 37,585 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,341,000 after purchasing an additional 5,024 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goelzer Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Citizens Financial Group by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. now owns 230,063 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,211,000 after purchasing an additional 13,269 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.08% of the company’s stock.

Get Citizens Financial Group alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CFG has been the subject of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $58.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $47.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $44.00 to $39.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $46.00 to $40.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on shares of Citizens Financial Group in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Citizens Financial Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $46.47.

Citizens Financial Group Stock Performance

Shares of CFG opened at $36.29 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The company has a market capitalization of $17.99 billion, a PE ratio of 9.19 and a beta of 1.32. Citizens Financial Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $32.65 and a 52-week high of $57.00.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 19th. The bank reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.99 billion. Citizens Financial Group had a net margin of 25.04% and a return on equity of 10.26%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.46 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Citizens Financial Group, Inc. will post 4.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Citizens Financial Group announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Monday, June 27th that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the bank to repurchase up to 5.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Citizens Financial Group Profile

(Get Rating)

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Citizens Bank, National Association that provides retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small businesses, middle-market companies, corporations, and institutions in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CFG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Citizens Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citizens Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.