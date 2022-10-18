Codorus Valley Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLY) Short Interest Update

Codorus Valley Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 14,100 shares, an increase of 17.5% from the September 15th total of 12,000 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 29,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CVLY has been the topic of several recent research reports. TheStreet lowered shares of Codorus Valley Bancorp from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, August 29th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Codorus Valley Bancorp in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Codorus Valley Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of CVLY opened at $20.10 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $19.92 and a 200-day moving average of $21.71. Codorus Valley Bancorp has a one year low of $18.66 and a one year high of $24.48. The company has a market cap of $191.77 million, a PE ratio of 15.58 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

Codorus Valley Bancorp Announces Dividend

Codorus Valley Bancorp ( NASDAQ:CVLY Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $21.65 million during the quarter. Codorus Valley Bancorp had a net margin of 14.06% and a return on equity of 6.63%.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 24th. Codorus Valley Bancorp’s payout ratio is 46.51%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Scott R. Campagna sold 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total transaction of $25,200.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,230 shares in the company, valued at $130,830. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Codorus Valley Bancorp news, SVP Scott R. Campagna sold 1,200 shares of Codorus Valley Bancorp stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total value of $25,200.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,230 shares in the company, valued at approximately $130,830. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Scott V. Fainor purchased 1,650 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $20.35 per share, for a total transaction of $33,577.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 4,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $99,715. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 4,988 shares of company stock worth $100,563 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 4.09% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Codorus Valley Bancorp

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Codorus Valley Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth about $117,000. Salzhauer Michael boosted its holdings in shares of Codorus Valley Bancorp by 23.8% during the 1st quarter. Salzhauer Michael now owns 29,602 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $651,000 after buying an additional 5,700 shares during the period. Financial Counselors Inc. acquired a new stake in Codorus Valley Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth about $677,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Codorus Valley Bancorp by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 421,361 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,270,000 after purchasing an additional 19,903 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Codorus Valley Bancorp by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 354,914 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,808,000 after purchasing an additional 3,625 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 53.43% of the company’s stock.

About Codorus Valley Bancorp

Codorus Valley Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for the PeoplesBank that provides community banking services. The company accepts demand, money market, time, and savings deposits, as well as certificates of deposit. It also offers commercial loans, such as builder and developer, commercial and residential real estate investor, hotel/motel, wholesale and retail, agriculture, manufacturing, and other loans; consume loans, including residential mortgage, home equity, and others.

