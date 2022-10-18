Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH) Receives $81.53 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eighteen analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $81.53.

A number of research analysts recently commented on CTSH shares. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $78.00 to $76.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $75.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price target on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $100.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. HSBC cut Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $90.00 to $79.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $88.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th.

Insider Activity at Cognizant Technology Solutions

In related news, Director Zein Abdalla sold 4,368 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.44, for a total value of $285,841.92. Following the transaction, the director now owns 13,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $887,104.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cognizant Technology Solutions

Cognizant Technology Solutions Price Performance

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CTSH. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Hardy Reed LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc boosted its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 77.0% during the second quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 393 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the period. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 492.9% during the third quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 587 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 488 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.67% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CTSH opened at $59.88 on Friday. Cognizant Technology Solutions has a 12 month low of $55.40 and a 12 month high of $93.47. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $62.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $70.01. The company has a current ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a market cap of $31.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.05.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The information technology service provider reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $4.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.92 billion. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a return on equity of 19.36% and a net margin of 11.74%. The business’s revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.99 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Cognizant Technology Solutions will post 4.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 30th. Investors of record on Friday, August 19th were issued a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 18th. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.06%.

About Cognizant Technology Solutions

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media and Technology.

Featured Articles

