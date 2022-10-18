Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV Boosts Stock Holdings in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its position in shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) by 19.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,210 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after buying an additional 692 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $695,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Park National Corp OH grew its position in shares of Salesforce by 2.8% in the first quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 2,663 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $565,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA grew its position in shares of Salesforce by 40.6% in the first quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 2,257 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $479,000 after purchasing an additional 652 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Salesforce by 23.7% in the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 74,098 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $15,732,000 after purchasing an additional 14,195 shares in the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank grew its position in shares of Salesforce by 3.5% in the first quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 15,295 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $3,248,000 after purchasing an additional 517 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vigilant Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Salesforce by 71.4% in the first quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 360 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. 77.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Salesforce Stock Performance

Shares of CRM stock opened at $147.18 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $160.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $170.97. The firm has a market cap of $147.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 272.56, a PEG ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 1.11. Salesforce, Inc. has a 1 year low of $137.59 and a 1 year high of $311.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06.

Salesforce ( NYSE:CRM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 24th. The CRM provider reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $7.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.70 billion. Salesforce had a return on equity of 3.32% and a net margin of 1.83%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.87 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Salesforce, Inc. will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Salesforce announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Wednesday, August 24th that permits the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the CRM provider to reacquire up to 6.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Cowen dropped their price target on Salesforce from $225.00 to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on Salesforce from $245.00 to $235.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Salesforce from $218.00 to $202.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Northland Securities initiated coverage on Salesforce in a research report on Monday. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $150.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Salesforce to $200.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Salesforce presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $234.21.

In other Salesforce news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.21, for a total transaction of $421,383.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 27,761,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,086,160,231.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 516 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.86, for a total transaction of $91,775.76. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 30,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,422,239.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.21, for a total value of $421,383.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 27,761,368 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,086,160,231.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 74,158 shares of company stock valued at $12,277,365. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Salesforce

Salesforce, Inc provides customer relationship management technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. Its Customer 360 platform empowers its customers to work together to deliver connected experiences for their customers. The company's service offerings include Sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and Service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

