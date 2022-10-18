Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV Buys 163 Shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX)

Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its position in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX – Get Rating) by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,539 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 163 shares during the quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV’s holdings in iShares Semiconductor ETF were worth $1,237,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SOXX. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new stake in iShares Semiconductor ETF in the 4th quarter worth $48,000. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Semiconductor ETF in the 1st quarter worth $248,000. McAdam LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Semiconductor ETF in the 1st quarter worth $205,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in iShares Semiconductor ETF in the 1st quarter worth $133,000. Finally, Apella Capital LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Semiconductor ETF in the 1st quarter worth $207,000.
iShares Semiconductor ETF Stock Performance
Shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF stock opened at $305.01 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $360.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $384.39. iShares Semiconductor ETF has a twelve month low of $287.82 and a twelve month high of $559.02.
iShares Semiconductor ETF Increases Dividend
iShares Semiconductor ETF Profile
iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF, formerly iShares PHLX SOX Semiconductor Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States-listed semiconductor stocks as represented by the PHLX Semiconductor Sector Index (the Index).
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on iShares Semiconductor ETF (SOXX)
- Google, Amazon and Tesla, 3 Big Stocks Set to Move Higher
- Biogen’s Stock Pullback Offers a Second Chance
- Pitch a Tent in Camping World Stock
- Fisker is Entering a Critical Stage That Could Reward Investors
- The Bottom Is In For JPMorgan Chase & Co.
Receive News & Ratings for iShares Semiconductor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Semiconductor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.