Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV Buys 163 Shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX)

Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its position in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX – Get Rating) by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,539 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 163 shares during the quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV’s holdings in iShares Semiconductor ETF were worth $1,237,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SOXX. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new stake in iShares Semiconductor ETF in the 4th quarter worth $48,000. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Semiconductor ETF in the 1st quarter worth $248,000. McAdam LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Semiconductor ETF in the 1st quarter worth $205,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in iShares Semiconductor ETF in the 1st quarter worth $133,000. Finally, Apella Capital LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Semiconductor ETF in the 1st quarter worth $207,000.

iShares Semiconductor ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF stock opened at $305.01 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $360.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $384.39. iShares Semiconductor ETF has a twelve month low of $287.82 and a twelve month high of $559.02.

iShares Semiconductor ETF Increases Dividend

iShares Semiconductor ETF Profile

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 27th were given a dividend of $1.802 per share. This is a positive change from iShares Semiconductor ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 26th. This represents a $7.21 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.36%.

iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF, formerly iShares PHLX SOX Semiconductor Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States-listed semiconductor stocks as represented by the PHLX Semiconductor Sector Index (the Index).

