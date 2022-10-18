Credit Suisse Group Downgrades AZEK (NYSE:AZEK) to Neutral

Credit Suisse Group cut shares of AZEK (NYSE:AZEK – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a report issued on Friday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have $18.00 price target on the stock, down from their prior price target of $29.00.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Stephens upped their target price on AZEK from $20.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, August 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut AZEK from a conviction-buy rating to a buy rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on AZEK from $30.00 to $27.00 in a report on Thursday, June 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on AZEK in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. They set a buy rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price target on AZEK from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, AZEK has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $27.31.

Get AZEK alerts:

AZEK Stock Performance

Shares of AZEK stock opened at $16.08 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.57. AZEK has a one year low of $15.39 and a one year high of $46.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.49 billion, a PE ratio of 20.88, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 2.96 and a quick ratio of 1.39.

Insider Activity

AZEK ( NYSE:AZEK Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.04. AZEK had a return on equity of 11.59% and a net margin of 8.49%. The business had revenue of $395.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $385.73 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.22 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 20.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that AZEK will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current year.

In other AZEK news, Director Vernon J. Nagel bought 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 29th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $18.52 per share, with a total value of $55,560.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,029 shares in the company, valued at approximately $500,577.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in AZEK by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,864,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,031,000 after purchasing an additional 98,704 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in AZEK by 11.6% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 8,849,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,144,000 after purchasing an additional 919,638 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in AZEK by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,507,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,293,000 after purchasing an additional 15,900 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in AZEK by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,036,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,087,000 after purchasing an additional 178,609 shares during the period. Finally, TimesSquare Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in AZEK by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 1,954,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,720,000 after purchasing an additional 10,900 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.49% of the company’s stock.

About AZEK

(Get Rating)

The AZEK Company Inc engages in designing, manufacturing, and selling building products for residential, commercial, and industrial markets in the United States. It operates through two segments: Residential and Commercial. The Residential segment designs and manufactures engineered outdoor living products, which includes decking, railing, trim and moulding, and accessories under the TimberTech, AZEK Exteriors, VERSATEX, and ULTRALOX brand name.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for AZEK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AZEK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.