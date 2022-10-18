Credit Suisse Group Trims Simply Good Foods (NASDAQ:SMPL) Target Price to $40.00

Simply Good Foods (NASDAQ:SMPL – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Credit Suisse Group from $45.00 to $40.00 in a report released on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the financial services provider’s stock.
SMPL has been the subject of several other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Simply Good Foods from $49.00 to $44.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Seaport Res Ptn restated a buy rating on shares of Simply Good Foods in a report on Friday, July 8th. Stephens reduced their price target on Simply Good Foods from $45.00 to $40.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Simply Good Foods from $48.00 to $45.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Simply Good Foods from $41.00 to $39.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $42.56.
SMPL opened at $33.35 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.99. The company has a current ratio of 3.05, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company has a market cap of $3.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.38 and a beta of 0.75. Simply Good Foods has a 12-month low of $29.21 and a 12-month high of $45.77.
The Simply Good Foods Company operates as a consumer packaged food and beverage company in North America and internationally. The company develops, markets, and sells snacks and meal replacements. It offers protein bars, ready-to-drink shakes, sweet and salty snacks, cookies, pizza, protein chips, recipes, and confectionery products, as well as licensed frozen meals under the Atkins, Atkins Endulge, and Quest brand names.
