Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Acquires 150 Shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,252 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities were worth $1,197,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ARE. JustInvest LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 32.4% during the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 3,801 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $847,000 after purchasing an additional 931 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 2.5% in the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 7,455 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,500,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank lifted its stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 14.3% in the first quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 3,303 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $665,000 after acquiring an additional 413 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS lifted its stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 9.4% in the first quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 23,951 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,820,000 after acquiring an additional 2,059 shares during the period. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System lifted its stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 9.6% in the first quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 12,878 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,592,000 after acquiring an additional 1,123 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.81% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $172.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $194.00 to $182.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 27th. JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $180.00 price target on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. StockNews.com began coverage on Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $140.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $182.60.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:ARE opened at $134.19 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. has a twelve month low of $129.17 and a twelve month high of $224.95. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $150.65 and its 200-day moving average is $159.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.54, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.93.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $1.01. Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a return on equity of 1.93% and a net margin of 12.54%. The business had revenue of $643.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $633.13 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.93 earnings per share. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s revenue was up 26.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. will post 8.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $1.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $4.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.52%. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 255.14%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, General Counsel Jackie B. Clem sold 794 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.60, for a total transaction of $124,340.40. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 22,824 shares in the company, valued at $3,574,238.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Alexandria Real Estate Equities news, General Counsel Jackie B. Clem sold 794 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.60, for a total value of $124,340.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 22,824 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,574,238.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Maria C. Freire sold 2,311 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.04, for a total value of $376,785.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $489,120. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.96% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Alexandria Real Estate Equities

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc (NYSE:ARE), an S&P 500<sup>®</sup> urban office real estate investment trust ("REIT"), is the first, longest-tenured, and pioneering owner, operator, and developer uniquely focused on collaborative life science, technology, and agtech campuses in AAA innovation cluster locations, with a total market capitalization of $31.9 billion as of December 31, 2020, and an asset base in North America of 49.7 million square feet ("SF").

