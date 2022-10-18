Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Buys 3,378 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 111,208 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,378 shares during the period. Home Depot makes up 0.8% of Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $30,502,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. GW&K Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Tobam bought a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Home Depot by 119.5% during the 2nd quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 90 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the period. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in Home Depot during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC lifted its position in Home Depot by 135.0% during the 1st quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC now owns 94 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.66% of the company’s stock.

Get Home Depot alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

HD has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Home Depot to $327.00 in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $399.00 price target on shares of Home Depot in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Home Depot from $335.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Home Depot from $392.00 to $394.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Home Depot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $365.68.

Insider Activity at Home Depot

Home Depot Stock Up 1.7 %

In related news, EVP Matt Carey sold 12,650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $316.26, for a total transaction of $4,000,689.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 34,522 shares in the company, valued at $10,917,927.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In related news, EVP Matt Carey sold 12,650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $316.26, for a total transaction of $4,000,689.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 34,522 shares in the company, valued at $10,917,927.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, EVP Fahim Siddiqui sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.59, for a total transaction of $300,590.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 6,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,857,646.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

HD opened at $281.26 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 165.70. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $291.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $294.33. The Home Depot, Inc. has a twelve month low of $264.51 and a twelve month high of $420.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $287.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.29, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.95.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $5.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.95 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $43.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.33 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.88% and a negative return on equity of 3,166.43%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $4.53 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 16.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Home Depot Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 1st were given a dividend of $1.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $7.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.70%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.71%.

Home Depot declared that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, August 18th that permits the company to repurchase $15.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the home improvement retailer to repurchase up to 4.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Home Depot Profile

(Get Rating)

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products The company also offers installation services for flooring, cabinets and cabinet makeovers, countertops, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.