Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Buys 9,952 Shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST – Get Rating) by 52.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,912 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,952 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $1,448,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of JPST. Landmark Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. City Holding Co. bought a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. bought a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 58.7% in the second quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 760 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF stock opened at $50.08 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $50.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.14.

