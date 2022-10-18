Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Cuts Position in Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. cut its stake in Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO – Get Rating) by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 22,924 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,320 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Brown & Brown were worth $1,337,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in Brown & Brown by 259.0% in the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 499 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in shares of Brown & Brown by 2,485.0% during the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 517 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 497 shares during the last quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Brown & Brown by 104.4% during the second quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 558 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Brown & Brown during the first quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new position in shares of Brown & Brown during the first quarter valued at about $52,000. 72.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of BRO opened at $61.29 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $63.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $62.19. Brown & Brown, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $52.91 and a fifty-two week high of $74.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 3.90 and a current ratio of 3.90. The stock has a market cap of $17.31 billion, a PE ratio of 28.38 and a beta of 0.79.

Brown & Brown ( NYSE:BRO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.02. Brown & Brown had a net margin of 18.86% and a return on equity of 15.36%. The firm had revenue of $838.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $803.46 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.49 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Brown & Brown, Inc. will post 2.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 10th were issued a dividend of $0.102 per share. This represents a $0.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 9th. Brown & Brown’s payout ratio is 18.98%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Brown & Brown from $82.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Brown & Brown from $64.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Brown & Brown in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $67.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Brown & Brown from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Brown & Brown to $66.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.13.

Brown & Brown, Inc markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States, Bermuda, Canada, Ireland, the United Kingdom, and the Cayman Islands. It operates through four segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services. The Retail segment offers property and casualty, employee benefits insurance products, personal insurance products, specialties insurance products, loss control survey and analysis, consultancy, and claims processing services.

