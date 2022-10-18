Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Cuts Stock Position in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lowered its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Get Rating) by 5.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,022 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 60 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $1,336,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Walker Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,122,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 31.2% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 4,495 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $5,871,000 after purchasing an additional 1,068 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI grew its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 4,957 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $6,489,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 41.8% during the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 268 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $350,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 429 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $561,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.15% of the company’s stock.

Get Chipotle Mexican Grill alerts:

Chipotle Mexican Grill Stock Performance

NYSE:CMG opened at $1,541.98 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $1,617.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1,474.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.81 billion, a PE ratio of 57.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.27. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,196.28 and a fifty-two week high of $1,895.99.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Chipotle Mexican Grill ( NYSE:CMG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The restaurant operator reported $9.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.03 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $2.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.24 billion. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 9.28% and a return on equity of 35.14%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $7.46 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 32.58 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Roger E. Theodoredis sold 1,636 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,533.44, for a total transaction of $2,508,707.84. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 5,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,062,827.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, insider Marissa Andrada sold 251 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,575.00, for a total transaction of $395,325.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 4,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,386,750. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Roger E. Theodoredis sold 1,636 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,533.44, for a total transaction of $2,508,707.84. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,062,827.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 9,825 shares of company stock worth $15,603,167. Company insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,000.00 to $1,760.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. OTR Global raised shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, June 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,720.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, July 18th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,808.00 to $1,847.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, Stephens began coverage on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $1,900.00 price objective on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Chipotle Mexican Grill has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,830.88.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. As of February 15, 2022, it owned and operated approximately 3,000 restaurants in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, Germany, and rest of Europe. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Chipotle Mexican Grill Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chipotle Mexican Grill and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.