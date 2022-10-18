Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Has $1.33 Million Stock Holdings in Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its position in Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX – Get Rating) by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 25,300 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,180 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Louisiana-Pacific were worth $1,326,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Louisiana-Pacific in the 2nd quarter valued at about $738,000. Beck Bode LLC bought a new position in Louisiana-Pacific in the 2nd quarter valued at about $469,000. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its position in Louisiana-Pacific by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 23,296 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $1,221,000 after acquiring an additional 670 shares in the last quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new position in Louisiana-Pacific in the 2nd quarter valued at about $219,000. Finally, Hanlon Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Louisiana-Pacific by 12.6% in the 2nd quarter. Hanlon Investment Management Inc. now owns 16,974 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $890,000 after acquiring an additional 1,906 shares in the last quarter. 91.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Louisiana-Pacific stock opened at $55.11 on Tuesday. Louisiana-Pacific Co. has a 52 week low of $48.20 and a 52 week high of $79.77. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $54.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $59.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock has a market cap of $4.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.61.

Louisiana-Pacific ( NYSE:LPX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The building manufacturing company reported $4.19 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.38 by ($0.19). The company had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.26 billion. Louisiana-Pacific had a return on equity of 94.18% and a net margin of 30.50%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $4.74 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Louisiana-Pacific Co. will post 12.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, August 18th were issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 17th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.60%. Louisiana-Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.37%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Louisiana-Pacific from $90.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. TD Securities dropped their price target on shares of Louisiana-Pacific from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of Louisiana-Pacific in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $57.00 price target on the stock. DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of Louisiana-Pacific to $70.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Louisiana-Pacific from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $64.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Louisiana-Pacific currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.50.

Louisiana-Pacific Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of engineered wood building products for builders, remodelers, and homeowners. It operates through the following segments: Siding, Oriented Strand Board (OSB), South America, and Other. The Siding segment offers engineered wood siding, trim, soffit, and fascia under the brands of LP, SmartSide, Trim & Siding LP, SmartSide, and ExpertFinish.

