Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Has $1.45 Million Holdings in MGIC Investment Co. (NYSE:MTG)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its position in MGIC Investment Co. (NYSE:MTG – Get Rating) by 14.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 115,100 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 14,730 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in MGIC Investment were worth $1,450,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of MGIC Investment by 38.4% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 10,458,631 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $141,715,000 after purchasing an additional 2,904,381 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its position in shares of MGIC Investment by 312.1% during the second quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 3,073,222 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $38,723,000 after purchasing an additional 2,327,522 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its position in shares of MGIC Investment by 18.6% during the first quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 9,803,863 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $132,842,000 after purchasing an additional 1,534,540 shares in the last quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of MGIC Investment during the first quarter worth approximately $20,785,000. Finally, Westwood Holdings Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of MGIC Investment by 135.5% during the first quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 2,356,583 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $31,932,000 after purchasing an additional 1,355,862 shares in the last quarter. 97.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:MTG opened at $12.76 on Tuesday. MGIC Investment Co. has a 52 week low of $11.38 and a 52 week high of $16.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.62. The company has a market capitalization of $3.87 billion, a PE ratio of 5.50, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $14.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.52.

MGIC Investment ( NYSE:MTG Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The insurance provider reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.27. MGIC Investment had a net margin of 64.21% and a return on equity of 17.05%. The firm had revenue of $297.86 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $306.01 million. Analysts forecast that MGIC Investment Co. will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 11th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This is an increase from MGIC Investment’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 10th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.13%. MGIC Investment’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.24%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America upgraded shares of MGIC Investment from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of MGIC Investment from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $15.00 to $16.00 in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of MGIC Investment to $15.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of MGIC Investment from $23.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of MGIC Investment in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

MGIC Investment Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage insurance, other mortgage credit risk management solutions, and ancillary services to lenders and government sponsored entities in the United States, Puerto Rico, and Guam. The company offers primary mortgage insurance that provides mortgage default protection on individual loans, as well as covers unpaid loan principal, delinquent interest, and various expenses associated with the default and subsequent foreclosure.

