Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Has $1.51 Million Stock Holdings in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK – Get Rating) by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,725 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 450 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Verisk Analytics were worth $1,511,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VRSK. Valley National Advisers Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics by 132.8% during the first quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 156 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Verisk Analytics during the first quarter worth $36,000. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA lifted its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics by 1,324.0% during the first quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 356 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 331 shares in the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics by 7,580.0% during the first quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 384 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 379 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics by 2,520.0% during the first quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 393 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 378 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.19% of the company’s stock.

Verisk Analytics Stock Performance

Verisk Analytics stock opened at $171.44 on Tuesday. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $156.05 and a 12-month high of $231.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $185.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $185.45. The stock has a market cap of $26.91 billion, a PE ratio of 26.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.85.

Verisk Analytics Dividend Announcement

Verisk Analytics ( NASDAQ:VRSK Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $746.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $745.29 million. Verisk Analytics had a return on equity of 35.21% and a net margin of 34.37%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.17 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 5.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th were issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 14th. Verisk Analytics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.14%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

VRSK has been the subject of a number of research reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Verisk Analytics from $186.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Verisk Analytics in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Verisk Analytics from $227.00 to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Verisk Analytics from $215.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price target on Verisk Analytics from $220.00 to $215.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $216.18.

Insider Transactions at Verisk Analytics

In other news, Director Therese M. Vaughan sold 629 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.22, for a total transaction of $125,309.38. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,064 shares in the company, valued at $2,204,170.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Kathy Card Beckles sold 429 shares of Verisk Analytics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.09, for a total value of $85,838.61. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,220,949.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Therese M. Vaughan sold 629 shares of Verisk Analytics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.22, for a total value of $125,309.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,064 shares in the company, valued at $2,204,170.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 4,648 shares of company stock worth $933,186. Insiders own 1.78% of the company’s stock.

About Verisk Analytics

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics solutions in the United States and internationally. The company provides predictive analytics and decision support solutions to customers in rating, underwriting, claims, catastrophe and weather risk, global risk analytics, natural resources intelligence, economic forecasting, commercial banking and finance, and various other fields.

