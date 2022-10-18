Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Increases Holdings in Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR – Get Rating) by 4.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,430 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,060 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Builders FirstSource were worth $1,473,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BLDR. Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its position in Builders FirstSource by 2,200.0% in the 1st quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 374 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in Builders FirstSource by 101.6% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its position in Builders FirstSource by 265.2% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 419 shares during the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new position in Builders FirstSource in the 1st quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Builders FirstSource in the 2nd quarter valued at about $54,000. 95.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have weighed in on BLDR. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Builders FirstSource from $78.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $110.00 price objective on shares of Builders FirstSource in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Builders FirstSource from $74.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. BTIG Research lowered shares of Builders FirstSource from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Builders FirstSource from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $70.00 to $79.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Builders FirstSource currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.77.

BLDR opened at $58.98 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $9.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 2.07. Builders FirstSource, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $48.91 and a fifty-two week high of $86.48. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $61.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $61.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Builders FirstSource (NYSE:BLDR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 1st. The company reported $6.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.00 by $3.26. The firm had revenue of $6.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.55 billion. Builders FirstSource had a net margin of 11.79% and a return on equity of 58.32%. Builders FirstSource’s quarterly revenue was up 24.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.76 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Builders FirstSource, Inc. will post 15.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Builders FirstSource, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. It offers lumber and lumber sheet goods comprising dimensional lumber, plywood, and oriented strand board products that are used in on-site house framing; manufactured products, such as wood floor and roof trusses, steel roof trusses, wall panels, stairs, and engineered wood products; and windows, and interior and exterior door units, as well as interior and exterior trims and custom products under the Synboard brand name.

