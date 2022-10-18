Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Purchases 100 Shares of Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its position in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,774 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Albemarle were worth $1,207,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ALB. JustInvest LLC grew its holdings in Albemarle by 13.6% during the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 3,425 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $801,000 after purchasing an additional 411 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Albemarle in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Walleye Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Albemarle by 36.5% in the fourth quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 2,100 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $491,000 after acquiring an additional 561 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Albemarle in the fourth quarter valued at about $185,328,000. Finally, Confluence Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Albemarle in the first quarter valued at about $276,000. Institutional investors own 81.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ALB opened at $248.03 on Tuesday. Albemarle Co. has a 52-week low of $169.93 and a 52-week high of $308.24. The stock has a market cap of $29.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 111.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.44. The business’s 50 day moving average is $275.47 and its 200 day moving average is $240.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Albemarle ( NYSE:ALB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $3.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.42. Albemarle had a return on equity of 15.39% and a net margin of 6.08%. The company had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.37 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.89 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Albemarle Co. will post 21.28 EPS for the current year.

ALB has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $350.00 target price on shares of Albemarle in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Albemarle from $270.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. Bank of America boosted their target price on Albemarle from $262.00 to $332.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Albemarle in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on Albemarle from $294.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $294.32.

In related news, EVP Karen G. Narwold sold 2,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.75, for a total value of $609,187.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 13,694 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,707,650.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.25% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through three segments: Lithium, Bromine, and Catalysts. The Lithium segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, lithium chloride, and lithium specialties; and reagents, such as butyllithium and lithium aluminum hydride for use in lithium batteries for consumer electronics and electric vehicles, high performance greases, thermoplastic elastomers for car tires, rubber soles, plastic bottles, catalysts for chemical reactions, organic synthesis processes in the areas of steroid chemistry and vitamins, life sciences, pharmaceutical industry, and other markets.

