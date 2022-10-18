Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Purchases 170 Shares of IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 7,573 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in IDEX were worth $1,375,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of IEX. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC bought a new position in IDEX during the first quarter worth $65,607,000. Champlain Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in IDEX by 39.9% during the first quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,122,850 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $215,284,000 after acquiring an additional 320,220 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in IDEX by 25.9% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,083,699 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $207,778,000 after acquiring an additional 223,005 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in IDEX by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,060,157 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,432,137,000 after acquiring an additional 218,305 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in IDEX by 6.6% during the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 2,559,666 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $503,292,000 after acquiring an additional 159,173 shares in the last quarter. 96.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:IEX opened at $203.58 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 3.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.37 billion, a PE ratio of 30.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.00. IDEX Co. has a twelve month low of $172.18 and a twelve month high of $240.33. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $206.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $195.83.

IDEX ( NYSE:IEX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The industrial products company reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.12. IDEX had a net margin of 17.24% and a return on equity of 19.50%. The company had revenue of $796.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $766.69 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.61 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that IDEX Co. will post 7.95 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 14th will be given a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 13th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.18%. IDEX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.82%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of IDEX from $219.00 to $228.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of IDEX in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of IDEX from $213.00 to $211.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Loop Capital dropped their price objective on shares of IDEX from $220.00 to $200.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of IDEX in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $220.00 price objective on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, IDEX presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $221.00.

IDEX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides applied solutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fluid & Metering Technologies (FMT), Health & Science Technologies (HST), and Fire & Safety/Diversified Products (FSDP). The FMT segment designs, produces, and distributes positive displacement pumps, small volume provers, flow meters, injectors, and other fluid-handling pump modules and systems, as well as offers flow monitoring and other services for the food, chemical, general industrial, water and wastewater, agricultural, and energy industries.

