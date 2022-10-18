Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Purchases 60 Shares of Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,380 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $1,471,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ROK. Quent Capital LLC bought a new position in Rockwell Automation during the 4th quarter valued at about $63,000. Stephens Inc. AR raised its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 4,413 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,539,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Rockwell Automation in the fourth quarter worth about $387,237,000. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of Rockwell Automation in the fourth quarter worth about $209,000. Finally, Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation by 419.0% in the first quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 109 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. 79.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Rockwell Automation Stock Up 3.1 %

Shares of NYSE ROK opened at $230.71 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $26.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.44. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $237.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $229.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.06. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a 52-week low of $190.08 and a 52-week high of $354.99.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Rockwell Automation ( NYSE:ROK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $2.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.31 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $1.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.98 billion. Rockwell Automation had a net margin of 9.03% and a return on equity of 37.06%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.31 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 9.41 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on ROK shares. Credit Suisse Group set a $219.00 target price on shares of Rockwell Automation in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $190.00 to $189.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. TheStreet raised shares of Rockwell Automation from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Rockwell Automation from $215.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of Rockwell Automation from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $290.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Rockwell Automation presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $241.18.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Christopher Nardecchia sold 428 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.38, for a total value of $96,890.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 7,809 shares in the company, valued at $1,767,801.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, VP John M. Miller sold 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.10, for a total value of $303,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 4,508 shares in the company, valued at $1,140,974.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Christopher Nardecchia sold 428 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.38, for a total transaction of $96,890.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 7,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,767,801.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

About Rockwell Automation

(Get Rating)

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments, Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. Its solutions include hardware and software products, and services.

Featured Stories

