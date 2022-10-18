Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB – Get Rating) by 37.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,370 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,541 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in M&T Bank were worth $1,494,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. AIA Group Ltd grew its holdings in shares of M&T Bank by 118.8% during the first quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 361 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of M&T Bank by 1.1% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 17,175 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,911,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of M&T Bank by 2.2% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 35,820 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,071,000 after purchasing an additional 785 shares during the period. Sciencast Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of M&T Bank during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,695,000. Finally, DnB Asset Management AS raised its holdings in shares of M&T Bank by 34.9% during the second quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 28,753 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,583,000 after acquiring an additional 7,436 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.24% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP D Scott N. Warman sold 2,000 shares of M&T Bank stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.55, for a total transaction of $377,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,574,203.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other M&T Bank news, EVP D Scott N. Warman sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.55, for a total value of $377,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,574,203.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Michael J. Todaro sold 1,050 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.83, for a total transaction of $198,271.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $692,439.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 30,656 shares of company stock valued at $5,604,091. Company insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

M&T Bank Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:MTB opened at $187.90 on Tuesday. M&T Bank Co. has a 52 week low of $141.49 and a 52 week high of $193.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.46, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 0.84. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $184.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $173.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $3.10 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.10. M&T Bank had a net margin of 23.21% and a return on equity of 10.76%. The firm had revenue of $1.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.05 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.45 EPS. On average, analysts expect that M&T Bank Co. will post 15.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

M&T Bank announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, July 19th that authorizes the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to repurchase up to 9.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

M&T Bank Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 1st were paid a dividend of $1.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.55%. M&T Bank’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.61%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently commented on MTB shares. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on M&T Bank from $195.00 to $175.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 1st. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on M&T Bank from $192.00 to $175.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on M&T Bank from $200.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Citigroup downgraded shares of M&T Bank from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $200.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of M&T Bank from $200.00 to $195.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, M&T Bank has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $203.86.

About M&T Bank

M&T Bank Corporation operates as a bank holding company that provides commercial and retail banking services. The company's Business Banking segment offers deposit, lending, cash management, and other financial services to small businesses and professionals. Its Commercial Banking segment provides deposit products, commercial lending and leasing, letters of credit, and cash management services for middle-market and large commercial customers.

