Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Sells 350 Shares of Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL – Get Rating) by 9.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,365 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 350 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Pool were worth $1,182,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. American National Bank lifted its holdings in Pool by 52.0% during the 1st quarter. American National Bank now owns 76 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its holdings in Pool by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 2,609 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,103,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN lifted its holdings in Pool by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 757 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $320,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Pool by 25.9% during the 1st quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 141 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atria Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Pool by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 10,218 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $4,321,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Pool stock opened at $318.47 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.77, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.61 billion, a PE ratio of 16.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.88. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $344.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $372.64. Pool Co. has a 12 month low of $300.00 and a 12 month high of $582.27.

Pool ( NASDAQ:POOL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The specialty retailer reported $7.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.40 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $2.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.13 billion. Pool had a return on equity of 68.34% and a net margin of 13.17%. The company’s revenue was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $6.37 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Pool Co. will post 18.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 11th were given a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 10th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.26%. Pool’s payout ratio is 20.80%.

In related news, CFO Hart Melanie Housey sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $384.01, for a total transaction of $960,025.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 10,721 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,116,971.21. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 3.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

POOL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Loop Capital dropped their price objective on Pool from $465.00 to $370.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. KeyCorp lowered their price target on Pool from $570.00 to $465.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 28th. StockNews.com started coverage on Pool in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Pool in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $431.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Stephens lowered their price target on Pool to $400.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Pool currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $446.80.

Pool Corporation distributes swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers maintenance products, including chemicals, supplies, and pool accessories; repair and replacement parts for pool equipment, such as cleaners, filters, heaters, pumps, and lights; fiberglass pools, and hot tubs and packaged pool kits comprising walls, liners, braces, and coping for in-ground and above-ground pools; pool equipment and components for new pool construction and the remodeling of existing pools; and irrigation and related products consisting of irrigation system components, and professional lawn care equipment and supplies.

