Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Sells 570 Shares of Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. reduced its holdings in Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 30,730 shares of the company’s stock after selling 570 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Sanofi were worth $1,537,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Boston Partners lifted its stake in shares of Sanofi by 62.3% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 11,272,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $580,302,000 after purchasing an additional 4,328,799 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in shares of Sanofi by 276.1% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,362,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,611,000 after purchasing an additional 2,468,271 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Sanofi by 14.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 12,051,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $618,746,000 after purchasing an additional 1,512,434 shares during the period. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sanofi by 5,487.1% in the 1st quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 415,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,089,000 after purchasing an additional 407,856 shares during the period. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its stake in Sanofi by 306.2% during the first quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 481,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,698,000 after buying an additional 362,640 shares during the last quarter. 10.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Sanofi alerts:

Sanofi Stock Performance

Shares of SNY opened at $40.44 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.34. Sanofi has a one year low of $36.91 and a one year high of $58.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $102.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.44, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.53. The business has a fifty day moving average of $40.43 and a 200 day moving average of $46.89.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Sanofi ( NASDAQ:SNY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.07. Sanofi had a return on equity of 25.99% and a net margin of 16.60%. The company had revenue of $10.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.32 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Sanofi will post 4.05 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SNY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Sanofi from €90.00 ($91.84) to €85.00 ($86.73) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. UBS Group cut Sanofi from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. TheStreet cut Sanofi from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. Kepler Capital Markets cut Sanofi from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from €120.00 ($122.45) to €89.00 ($90.82) in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Sanofi from €105.00 ($107.14) to €115.00 ($117.35) in a report on Monday, August 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $102.88.

Sanofi Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Sanofi, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of therapeutic solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Pharmaceuticals, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare. The company provides specialty care products, including human monoclonal antibodies; products for multiple sclerosis, neurology, other inflammatory diseases, immunology, rare diseases, oncology, and rare blood disorders; medicines for diabetes; and cardiovascular and established prescription products.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Sanofi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sanofi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.