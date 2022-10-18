Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Sells 870 Shares of The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lessened its position in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM – Get Rating) by 6.8% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 11,856 shares of the company’s stock after selling 870 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in J. M. Smucker were worth $1,517,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp lifted its stake in shares of J. M. Smucker by 93.0% in the 1st quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of J. M. Smucker in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. purchased a new position in shares of J. M. Smucker in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of J. M. Smucker in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of J. M. Smucker in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.56% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Jill R. Penrose sold 4,543 shares of J. M. Smucker stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.83, for a total value of $639,790.69. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 9,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,282,397.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other J. M. Smucker news, insider Jill R. Penrose sold 4,543 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.83, for a total transaction of $639,790.69. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 9,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,282,397.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Amy C. Held sold 8,701 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.39, for a total value of $1,247,636.39. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $561,515.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 63,019 shares of company stock valued at $8,995,996 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

J. M. Smucker stock opened at $139.97 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $14.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.73, a PEG ratio of 5.96 and a beta of 0.22. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $139.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $135.17. The J. M. Smucker Company has a 12 month low of $119.82 and a 12 month high of $146.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 23rd. The company reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.42. J. M. Smucker had a return on equity of 11.38% and a net margin of 7.33%. The company had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.85 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.90 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that The J. M. Smucker Company will post 8.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SJM. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on J. M. Smucker from $131.00 to $143.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on J. M. Smucker from $140.00 to $148.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on J. M. Smucker from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. StockNews.com began coverage on J. M. Smucker in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Bank of America upgraded J. M. Smucker from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $145.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, J. M. Smucker has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $140.09.

The J. M. Smucker Company manufactures and markets branded food and beverage products worldwide. It operates in three segments: U.S. Retail Pet Foods, U.S. Retail Coffee, and U.S. Retail Consumer Foods. The company offers mainstream roast, ground, single serve, and premium coffee; peanut butter and specialty spreads; fruit spreads, shortening and oils, and frozen sandwiches and snacks; pet food and pet snacks; and foodservice hot beverage, foodservice portion control, and flour products, as well as dog and cat food, frozen handheld products, juices and beverages, and baking mixes and ingredients.

