Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Sells 90 Shares of Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. reduced its position in shares of Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,505 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 90 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Genuine Parts were worth $1,398,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. grew its stake in shares of Genuine Parts by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 5,278 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $702,000 after purchasing an additional 397 shares during the period. Walker Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Genuine Parts during the 2nd quarter valued at about $825,000. TPG Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Genuine Parts by 14.2% during the 2nd quarter. TPG Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,967 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $395,000 after purchasing an additional 369 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Genuine Parts by 46.0% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 309,896 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $41,219,000 after purchasing an additional 97,585 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of Genuine Parts by 27.3% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,226 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $296,000 after purchasing an additional 478 shares during the period. 78.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Genuine Parts alerts:

Genuine Parts Trading Up 2.4 %

Genuine Parts stock opened at $158.24 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $156.36 and a 200 day moving average of $143.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.93. Genuine Parts has a 12-month low of $115.63 and a 12-month high of $164.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

Genuine Parts Dividend Announcement

Genuine Parts ( NYSE:GPC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The specialty retailer reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.18. Genuine Parts had a net margin of 5.38% and a return on equity of 31.67%. The company had revenue of $5.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.30 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.74 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Genuine Parts will post 7.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 2nd were paid a $0.895 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $3.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.26%. Genuine Parts’s payout ratio is 46.37%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

GPC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wedbush boosted their price target on Genuine Parts from $140.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Genuine Parts in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Genuine Parts has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $140.20.

About Genuine Parts

(Get Rating)

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement parts, and industrial parts and materials. It operates through Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group segments. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for hybrid and electric vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, marine equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and accessory and supply items used by various automotive aftermarket customers, such as repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, industrial concerns, and individuals.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Genuine Parts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genuine Parts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.