Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Trims Stake in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. (NYSE:SQM)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. reduced its position in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. (NYSE:SQM – Get Rating) by 5.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,267 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 879 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile were worth $1,359,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG grew its position in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 100.7% during the 1st quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG now owns 11,705 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,002,000 after purchasing an additional 5,873 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 37.2% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,059,489 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $90,691,000 after acquiring an additional 287,518 shares during the last quarter. Capital Group Private Client Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile during the 1st quarter worth $1,703,000. OneAscent Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 33.3% during the 1st quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC now owns 5,486 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $470,000 after acquiring an additional 1,372 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Connective Portfolio Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile during the 1st quarter worth $2,908,000. 22.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from $125.00 to $128.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from $126.00 to $123.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from $125.00 to $130.00 in a report on Friday, September 16th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $99.14.

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile stock opened at $87.58 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company has a market capitalization of $25.02 billion, a PE ratio of 12.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 0.87. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $99.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $92.46. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. has a twelve month low of $46.13 and a twelve month high of $115.76.

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile (NYSE:SQM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 17th. The basic materials company reported $3.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.24 by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $2.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.37 billion. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile had a return on equity of 62.43% and a net margin of 32.73%. Research analysts expect that Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. will post 12.93 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th were paid a dividend of $1.202 per share. This represents a $4.81 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.49%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 29th. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.89%.

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile SA produces and distributes specialty plant nutrients, iodine and its derivatives, lithium and its derivatives, potassium chloride and sulfate, industrial chemicals, and other products and services. The company offers specialty plant nutrients, including potassium nitrate, sodium nitrate, sodium potassium nitrate, specialty blends, and other specialty fertilizers.

