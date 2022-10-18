Crown (NYSE:CCK) Price Target Cut to $110.00 by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

Crown (NYSE:CCK – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Royal Bank of Canada from $122.00 to $110.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on CCK. UBS Group initiated coverage on Crown in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. They set a neutral rating and a $105.00 price target for the company. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Crown from $116.00 to $97.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Bank of America cut their price target on Crown from $106.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Barclays cut their price target on Crown from $130.00 to $115.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Crown from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $117.08.

Crown Stock Performance

NYSE CCK opened at $83.34 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.10 billion, a PE ratio of -27.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.15. Crown has a 1-year low of $78.48 and a 1-year high of $130.42. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $90.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $98.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.54.

Crown Dividend Announcement

Crown ( NYSE:CCK Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 20th. The industrial products company reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.07. Crown had a positive return on equity of 40.47% and a negative net margin of 3.07%. The company had revenue of $3.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.20 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.14 EPS. Crown’s quarterly revenue was up 22.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Crown will post 7.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 11th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 10th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.06%. Crown’s payout ratio is -29.43%.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Christy L. Kalaus sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.90, for a total transaction of $46,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 4,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $459,546.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Crown

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Community Trust & Investment Co. acquired a new position in shares of Crown during the 3rd quarter valued at $7,827,000. Carmel Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Crown by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC now owns 8,988 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $728,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Stillwater Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Crown by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter. Stillwater Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,262 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $345,000 after buying an additional 354 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI grew its position in shares of Crown by 68.5% during the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 17,581 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,428,000 after buying an additional 7,147 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. grew its position in Crown by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. now owns 97,205 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,877,000 after purchasing an additional 9,330 shares during the last quarter. 91.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Crown Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Crown Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells packaging products and equipment for consumer goods and industrial products in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It offers products for consumer goods, including steel and aluminum cans for food and beverage industries. The company also provides products for industrial products, such as steel and plastic strap consumables and equipment, paper-based protective packaging, and plastic film consumables and equipment to metals, food and beverage, construction, agricultural, corrugated, and general industries.

