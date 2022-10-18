Cue Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:CUE) Short Interest Down 12.4% in September

Cue Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:CUE – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,480,000 shares, a decline of 12.4% from the September 15th total of 1,690,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 179,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 8.2 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Engineers Gate Manager LP boosted its stake in shares of Cue Biopharma by 17.7% during the first quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 25,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 3,849 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cue Biopharma by 41.7% during the third quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 17,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Cue Biopharma during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Cue Biopharma by 8.2% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 67,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $330,000 after purchasing an additional 5,100 shares during the period. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of Cue Biopharma by 72.7% during the second quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 17,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 7,560 shares during the period. 39.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Cue Biopharma alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of Cue Biopharma from $26.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th.

Cue Biopharma Price Performance

NASDAQ CUE opened at $2.74 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 8.29, a current ratio of 8.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a fifty day moving average of $2.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.34. Cue Biopharma has a 52 week low of $2.18 and a 52 week high of $18.42.

Cue Biopharma (NASDAQ:CUE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $0.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 million. Cue Biopharma had a negative net margin of 418.33% and a negative return on equity of 77.08%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Cue Biopharma will post -1.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Cue Biopharma

(Get Rating)

Cue Biopharma, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops biologic drugs for the selective modulation of the human immune system to treat a range of cancers, chronic infectious diseases, and autoimmune disorders. Its lead drug candidate is CUE-101, a fusion protein biologic that is in Phase 1b clinical trial designed to target and activate antigen-specific T cells for human papilloma virus-driven cancers.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Cue Biopharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cue Biopharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.