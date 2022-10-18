Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) Stake Raised by Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC

Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC boosted its holdings in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,442 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Cummins were worth $1,053,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CMI. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC purchased a new position in Cummins in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new position in Cummins during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Cummins during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Cummins during the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Bank of New Hampshire purchased a new position in Cummins during the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.98% of the company’s stock.

CMI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Cummins in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Cummins from $221.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut Cummins from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $238.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Cummins from $205.00 to $187.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on Cummins from $220.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cummins has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $235.13.

CMI opened at $220.11 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $217.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $207.25. Cummins Inc. has a twelve month low of $184.27 and a twelve month high of $247.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.66. The firm has a market cap of $31.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.00.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $4.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.37 by $0.40. Cummins had a return on equity of 23.41% and a net margin of 8.26%. The firm had revenue of $6.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.48 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $4.15 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Cummins Inc. will post 18.07 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 18th will be issued a dividend of $1.57 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $6.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.85%. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.98%.

In other news, insider Srikanth Padmanabhan sold 6,020 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.01, for a total transaction of $1,336,500.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 22,020 shares in the company, valued at $4,888,660.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Srikanth Padmanabhan sold 6,020 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.01, for a total transaction of $1,336,500.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 22,020 shares in the company, valued at $4,888,660.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Vice Chairman Tony Satterthwaite sold 4,866 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.18, for a total value of $1,120,055.88. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 59,276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,644,149.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 14,001 shares of company stock worth $3,157,774 over the last three months. 1.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers new parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

