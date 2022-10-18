Cushman & Wakefield plc (NYSE:CWK) Short Interest Update

Cushman & Wakefield plc (NYSE:CWK – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 7,130,000 shares, a growth of 18.2% from the September 15th total of 6,030,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,030,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 6.9 days. Approximately 3.8% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Cushman & Wakefield from $21.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 6th.

Institutional Trading of Cushman & Wakefield

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cushman & Wakefield during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cushman & Wakefield during the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Cushman & Wakefield during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in Cushman & Wakefield by 3,128.2% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 2,221 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FourThought Financial LLC raised its position in Cushman & Wakefield by 112.9% in the 1st quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 2,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,375 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.99% of the company’s stock.

Cushman & Wakefield Trading Up 4.4 %

NYSE CWK opened at $11.84 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02. Cushman & Wakefield has a 52 week low of $10.80 and a 52 week high of $23.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.67 billion, a PE ratio of 7.54 and a beta of 1.47. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $13.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.97.

Cushman & Wakefield (NYSE:CWK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $2.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.31 billion. Cushman & Wakefield had a net margin of 3.52% and a return on equity of 32.10%. The company’s revenue was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.23 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Cushman & Wakefield will post 2.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cushman & Wakefield Company Profile

Cushman & Wakefield plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides commercial real estate services under the Cushman & Wakefield brand in the United States, Australia, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through Americas; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Asia Pacific segments.

Featured Articles

