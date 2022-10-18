CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.55

CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, September 21st, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 21st will be given a dividend of 0.55 per share by the pharmacy operator on Tuesday, November 1st. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 20th.

CVS Health has raised its dividend payment by an average of 19.4% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. CVS Health has a dividend payout ratio of 24.3% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect CVS Health to earn $9.20 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 23.9%.

Shares of NYSE CVS opened at $90.89 on Tuesday. CVS Health has a 1 year low of $84.11 and a 1 year high of $111.25. The firm has a market cap of $119.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.78, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.69. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $99.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $97.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.91.

CVS Health ( NYSE:CVS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The pharmacy operator reported $2.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.16 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $80.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.38 billion. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.65% and a return on equity of 15.19%. CVS Health’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.42 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that CVS Health will post 8.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Tigress Financial increased their price objective on CVS Health from $125.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of CVS Health from $127.00 to $124.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Mizuho increased their target price on CVS Health from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 15th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on CVS Health from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on CVS Health from $113.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $117.55.

In related news, EVP Alan Lotvin sold 22,541 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.00, for a total value of $2,344,264.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 109,183 shares in the company, valued at $11,355,032. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.69% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Capital Research Global Investors acquired a new stake in shares of CVS Health during the first quarter worth approximately $262,167,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 3,551.8% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 716,037 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $72,470,000 after buying an additional 696,429 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in CVS Health by 312.4% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 774,819 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $78,419,000 after buying an additional 586,919 shares in the last quarter. ING Groep NV increased its position in CVS Health by 130.5% in the 1st quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 461,438 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $46,702,000 after acquiring an additional 261,246 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P raised its stake in shares of CVS Health by 92.9% in the first quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P now owns 377,875 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $38,245,000 after acquiring an additional 181,966 shares during the last quarter. 77.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. The company's Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

