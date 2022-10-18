Cwm LLC Has $763,000 Position in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU)

Cwm LLC lowered its holdings in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,977 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 144 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $763,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Prudential Financial by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 32,183,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,803,171,000 after acquiring an additional 465,588 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Prudential Financial by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 31,119,980 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,677,448,000 after acquiring an additional 577,475 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Prudential Financial by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,782,147 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,219,486,000 after acquiring an additional 282,166 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Prudential Financial by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,353,887 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $750,839,000 after acquiring an additional 356,957 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Prudential Financial by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,302,065 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $390,205,000 after acquiring an additional 136,133 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.74% of the company’s stock.

Prudential Financial Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of Prudential Financial stock opened at $95.89 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a current ratio of 0.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.37. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a 52-week low of $85.46 and a 52-week high of $124.22. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $95.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $100.35.

Prudential Financial Dividend Announcement

Prudential Financial ( NYSE:PRU Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.62 by ($0.88). The company had revenue of $13.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.56 billion. Prudential Financial had a net margin of 3.52% and a return on equity of 9.25%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 9.79 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 23rd were issued a dividend of $1.20 per share. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.01%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 22nd. Prudential Financial’s payout ratio is presently 88.89%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PRU has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Prudential Financial from $107.00 to $102.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Prudential Financial from $78.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Prudential Financial from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Prudential Financial to $102.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. Finally, Raymond James started coverage on Prudential Financial in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. They set a “strong-buy” rating and a $115.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $102.23.

About Prudential Financial

Prudential Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through eight segments: PGIM, Retirement, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, International Businesses, and Closed Block.

