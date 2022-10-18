D.A. Davidson & CO. Boosts Holdings in Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR)

D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its stake in shares of Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR – Get Rating) by 219.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 17,707 shares of the social networking company’s stock after buying an additional 12,163 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Twitter were worth $662,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MV Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Twitter by 191.4% during the first quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 714 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 469 shares during the last quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Twitter by 750.0% during the first quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 748 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 660 shares during the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC purchased a new stake in Twitter during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Tcwp LLC purchased a new stake in Twitter during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services increased its holdings in Twitter by 47.1% during the first quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 803 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on TWTR. Jefferies Financial Group set a $40.00 target price on shares of Twitter in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Twitter from $54.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Twitter from $54.20 to $30.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Twitter from $38.00 to $22.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Finally, Susquehanna lowered shares of Twitter from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-eight have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.28.

In related news, insider Nick V. Caldwell sold 10,921 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.95, for a total value of $556,424.95. Following the sale, the insider now owns 343,788 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,515,998.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In related news, CFO Ned D. Segal sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.80, for a total value of $214,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 688,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,460,652.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, insider Nick V. Caldwell sold 10,921 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.95, for a total value of $556,424.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 343,788 shares in the company, valued at $17,515,998.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 30,799 shares of company stock worth $1,381,762 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Twitter stock opened at $50.74 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 7.15, a current ratio of 7.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The company has a market capitalization of $38.83 billion, a P/E ratio of -253.70 and a beta of 0.54. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $43.50 and its 200 day moving average is $42.33. Twitter, Inc. has a twelve month low of $31.30 and a twelve month high of $68.41.

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 22nd. The social networking company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.31). The company had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.34 billion. Twitter had a negative return on equity of 0.82% and a negative net margin of 2.14%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.04 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Twitter, Inc. will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Twitter, Inc operates as a platform for public self-expression and conversation in real-time. The company's primary product is Twitter, a platform that allows users to consume, create, distribute, and discover content. It also provides promoted products that enable advertisers to promote brands, products, and services, as well as enable advertisers to target an audience based on various factors, including who an account follows and actions taken on its platform, such as Tweets created and engagement with Tweets.

