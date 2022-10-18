Danaher (DHR) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, October 20th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $2.24 per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The conglomerate reported $2.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.41. Danaher had a return on equity of 18.57% and a net margin of 20.61%. The business had revenue of $7.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.29 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.46 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Danaher to post $10 EPS for the current fiscal year and $11 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Danaher Trading Up 2.5 %

NYSE DHR opened at $259.93 on Tuesday. Danaher has a fifty-two week low of $233.71 and a fifty-two week high of $331.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.75. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $276.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $267.64. The stock has a market cap of $189.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.87.

Danaher Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 28th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.38%. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.78%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on DHR shares. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Danaher in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $340.00 price target on the stock. Benchmark dropped their price target on Danaher from $345.00 to $325.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Danaher from $317.00 to $318.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 16th. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on Danaher from $320.00 to $280.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Danaher from $319.00 to $325.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $321.33.

Insider Transactions at Danaher

In other news, CEO Rainer Blair sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $7,500,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 79,739 shares in the company, valued at $23,921,700. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Danaher news, CEO Rainer Blair sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $7,500,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 79,739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,921,700. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Walter G. Lohr sold 3,906 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.84, for a total transaction of $1,069,619.04. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 12,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,317,571.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 40,906 shares of company stock worth $11,823,179 over the last quarter. 11.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Danaher

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Danaher by 84.7% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 818,436 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $240,072,000 after acquiring an additional 375,400 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its holdings in Danaher by 58.5% in the 1st quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 809,286 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $237,388,000 after acquiring an additional 298,787 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Danaher by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,260,664 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $956,451,000 after acquiring an additional 108,414 shares in the last quarter. ING Groep NV increased its holdings in Danaher by 91.5% in the 1st quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 158,960 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $46,628,000 after acquiring an additional 75,954 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Schweiz AG increased its holdings in Danaher by 17.7% in the 1st quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG now owns 465,362 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $136,505,000 after acquiring an additional 69,971 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.27% of the company’s stock.

About Danaher

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; flow cytometry, genomics, lab automation, centrifugation, particle counting and characterization; microscopes; genomics consumables; and Gene and Cell Therapy.

