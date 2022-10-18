Danone (EPA:BN) PT Set at €41.00 by UBS Group

UBS Group set a €41.00 ($41.84) price objective on Danone (EPA:BN – Get Rating) in a research note released on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on BN. Barclays set a €70.00 ($71.43) target price on shares of Danone in a research note on Monday, June 20th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €63.00 ($64.29) target price on shares of Danone in a research note on Tuesday, September 27th. Morgan Stanley set a €55.00 ($56.12) target price on shares of Danone in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Credit Suisse Group set a €58.00 ($59.18) price target on shares of Danone in a research report on Tuesday, September 27th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a €59.00 ($60.20) price target on shares of Danone in a research report on Friday, July 22nd.

Danone Stock Performance

Danone stock opened at €48.25 ($49.23) on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is €50.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is €52.80. Danone has a 1-year low of €61.87 ($63.13) and a 1-year high of €72.13 ($73.60).

About Danone

Danone SA operates in the food and beverage industry in Europe, Noram, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Africa, and the Middle East. The company operates through three segments: Essential Dairy & Plant-Based, Specialized Nutrition, and Waters. It produces and distributes yogurts; milk products; coffee creamers, drinks, and beverages; plant-based products; and ice creams, desserts, and nutritional powdered protein products under the Actimel, Activia, Alpro, Aptamil, Danette, Danio, Danonino, evian, Nutricia, Nutrilon, Volvic, as well as under the licensed brands, including International Delight, Dunkin' Donuts, and Bailey's.

