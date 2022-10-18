Danone S.A. (OTCMKTS:DANOY) Receives $57.00 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Danone S.A. (OTCMKTS:DANOY – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the nine analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $57.00.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on DANOY. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Danone from €56.00 ($57.14) to €55.00 ($56.12) and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Danone from €56.00 ($57.14) to €58.00 ($59.18) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. DZ Bank raised shares of Danone from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Danone from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised shares of Danone from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 19th.

Danone Trading Up 2.1 %

Shares of DANOY opened at $9.51 on Friday. Danone has a fifty-two week low of $9.05 and a fifty-two week high of $13.36. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.89.

Danone Company Profile

Danone SA operates in the food and beverage industry in Europe, Noram, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Africa, and the Middle East. The company operates through three segments: Essential Dairy & Plant-Based, Specialized Nutrition, and Waters. It produces and distributes yogurts; milk products; coffee creamers, drinks, and beverages; plant-based products; and ice creams, desserts, and nutritional powdered protein products under the Actimel, Activia, Alpro, Aptamil, Danette, Danio, Danonino, evian, Nutricia, Nutrilon, Volvic, as well as under the licensed brands, including International Delight, Dunkin' Donuts, and Bailey's.

