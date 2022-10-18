Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) Upgraded to “Outperform” at Cowen

Cowen upgraded shares of Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL – Get Rating) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have $54.00 price target on the transportation company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on DAL. Susquehanna reduced their target price on shares of Delta Air Lines from $47.00 to $35.00 and set a positive rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price target on shares of Delta Air Lines from $47.00 to $35.00 and set a positive rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Delta Air Lines from $50.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. Melius assumed coverage on shares of Delta Air Lines in a research report on Monday, August 15th. They set a buy rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Delta Air Lines from $55.00 to $47.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $49.85.

Shares of DAL stock opened at $31.13 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.62, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $31.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.51. Delta Air Lines has a 12 month low of $27.20 and a 12 month high of $46.27. The company has a market capitalization of $19.96 billion, a PE ratio of 283.00 and a beta of 1.17.

Delta Air Lines ( NYSE:DAL Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 13th. The transportation company reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by ($0.02). Delta Air Lines had a return on equity of 32.62% and a net margin of 0.18%. The firm had revenue of $13.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.62 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.30 earnings per share. Delta Air Lines’s revenue for the quarter was up 52.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Delta Air Lines will post 2.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Delta Air Lines by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 68,234,306 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,700,032,000 after purchasing an additional 1,267,578 shares during the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA raised its position in Delta Air Lines by 11.5% in the 2nd quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 21,301,956 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $617,118,000 after purchasing an additional 2,203,318 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its position in Delta Air Lines by 27.0% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 11,402,177 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $451,155,000 after purchasing an additional 2,423,615 shares during the last quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. raised its position in Delta Air Lines by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 8,991,349 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $355,788,000 after purchasing an additional 552,758 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management raised its position in Delta Air Lines by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 3,392,293 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $134,233,000 after purchasing an additional 26,015 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.90% of the company’s stock.

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, Mexico City, London-Heathrow, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, and Seoul-Incheon.

