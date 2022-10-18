Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Analysts Give Sixt (ETR:SIX2) a €150.00 Price Target

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €150.00 ($153.06) price target on Sixt (ETR:SIX2 – Get Rating) in a report issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

SIX2 has been the subject of a number of other reports. Warburg Research set a €150.00 ($153.06) price objective on shares of Sixt in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. Hauck Aufhäuser Investment Banking set a €158.00 ($161.22) price objective on shares of Sixt in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Baader Bank set a €140.00 ($142.86) price objective on shares of Sixt in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €115.00 ($117.35) price objective on shares of Sixt in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €140.00 ($142.86) price objective on shares of Sixt in a research note on Thursday, October 6th.

Get Sixt alerts:

Sixt Stock Up 2.8 %

Shares of Sixt stock opened at €87.35 ($89.13) on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.65 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 110.26, a current ratio of 2.83 and a quick ratio of 0.60. Sixt has a 1 year low of €79.90 ($81.53) and a 1 year high of €170.30 ($173.78). The company has a 50-day moving average of €97.33 and a 200 day moving average of €110.72.

Sixt Company Profile

Sixt SE, through its subsidiaries, provides mobility services for private and business customers in Germany and internationally. The company engages in the rental of various utility vehicles; and provision of international holiday vehicle rental, car sharing, transfer, and car subscription services. As of December 31, 2021, its corporate and franchise station network comprised approximately 900 stations.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Sixt Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sixt and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.