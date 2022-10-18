DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) Shares Acquired by New York State Teachers Retirement System

New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in shares of DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Rating) by 300.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 453,690 shares of the medical device company’s stock after buying an additional 340,473 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.12% of DexCom worth $33,814,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in DexCom by 301.6% in the 2nd quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 4,851 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $361,000 after purchasing an additional 3,643 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in DexCom by 419.1% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,435,532 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $106,990,000 after purchasing an additional 1,158,964 shares during the last quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV purchased a new stake in DexCom in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System grew its holdings in DexCom by 307.6% in the 2nd quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 30,153 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $2,247,000 after buying an additional 22,755 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in DexCom by 169.5% in the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 480,026 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $35,777,000 after buying an additional 301,899 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.34% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at DexCom

In other DexCom news, Director Steven Robert Pacelli sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.07, for a total value of $83,070.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 138,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,521,809. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DexCom Stock Performance

Several analysts have commented on DXCM shares. BTIG Research lifted their price target on DexCom from $92.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 10th. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 price target on shares of DexCom in a report on Friday, July 29th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on DexCom in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $125.00 price target for the company. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on DexCom from $131.00 to $105.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on DexCom in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $115.55.

DexCom stock opened at $99.73 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $88.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $88.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.15 billion, a PE ratio of 207.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 4.30 and a current ratio of 4.72. DexCom, Inc. has a one year low of $66.89 and a one year high of $164.86.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The medical device company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.17. The firm had revenue of $696.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $709.33 million. DexCom had a return on equity of 11.79% and a net margin of 7.47%. DexCom’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.19 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that DexCom, Inc. will post 0.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About DexCom

(Get Rating)

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company provides its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include DexCom G6, an integrated CGM system for diabetes management; Dexcom Real-Time API, which enables invited third-party developers to integrate real-time CGM data into their digital health applications and devices; Dexcom ONE, that is designed to replace finger stick blood glucose testing for diabetes treatment decisions; and Dexcom Share, a remote monitoring system.

Featured Articles

