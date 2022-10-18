Dfpg Investments LLC Has $506,000 Stock Holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Dfpg Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 62.9% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 9,969 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,850 shares during the quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $506,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. lifted its position in shares of Pfizer by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. now owns 47,289 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,479,000 after purchasing an additional 721 shares during the last quarter. Greenup Street Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Pfizer in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $251,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Pfizer by 195.6% in the 2nd quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 50,716 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,659,000 after acquiring an additional 33,557 shares in the last quarter. Merriman Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Pfizer by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Merriman Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,999 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $839,000 after acquiring an additional 571 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Peoples Bank OH raised its holdings in Pfizer by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Peoples Bank OH now owns 8,667 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $454,000 after acquiring an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.90% of the company’s stock.

Pfizer Stock Up 1.8 %

NYSE PFE opened at $43.65 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $244.98 billion, a PE ratio of 8.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 0.63. Pfizer Inc. has a one year low of $41.04 and a one year high of $61.71. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.20.

Pfizer Dividend Announcement

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $27.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.20 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 43.18% and a net margin of 28.92%. Pfizer’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.07 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 6.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.67%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 3rd. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is 31.31%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PFE has been the subject of several recent research reports. UBS Group set a $59.00 price target on Pfizer in a report on Thursday, September 1st. SVB Leerink cut their price target on Pfizer from $53.00 to $48.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $48.00 price target on Pfizer in a report on Monday. StockNews.com started coverage on Pfizer in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $50.00 price objective on Pfizer in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.94.

Pfizer Profile

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and women's health under the Premarin family and Eliquis brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines, and oral COVID-19 treatment under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zavicefta, Zithromax, Vfend, Panzyga, and Paxlovid brands.

Featured Articles

