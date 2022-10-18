Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) Shares Purchased by Empirical Finance LLC

Empirical Finance LLC increased its stake in shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Get Rating) by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,458 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 890 shares during the quarter. Empirical Finance LLC’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $1,314,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of D. Accurate Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,261 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $277,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the period. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Dominion Energy by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,250 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $361,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL grew its position in Dominion Energy by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 23,885 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,030,000 after buying an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. grew its position in Dominion Energy by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. now owns 45,300 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,849,000 after buying an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV grew its position in Dominion Energy by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 10,630 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $903,000 after buying an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. 69.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:D opened at $65.28 on Tuesday. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $61.70 and a twelve month high of $88.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $78.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $80.45. The company has a market cap of $54.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.49.

Dominion Energy ( NYSE:D Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 12.95% and a net margin of 15.09%. The company had revenue of $3.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.51 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.76 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 4.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.6675 per share. This represents a $2.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 1st. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 100.00%.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $96.00 to $83.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $92.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $87.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Dominion Energy in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Dominion Energy in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $82.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $84.11.

About Dominion Energy



Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Assets. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to approximately 2.7 million residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

