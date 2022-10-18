DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the thirty ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, ten have given a hold recommendation and nine have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $27.08.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of DraftKings in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. They set an “underperform” rating for the company. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price objective on shares of DraftKings from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of DraftKings in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. They issued an “underperform” rating for the company. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of DraftKings from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Finally, Roth Capital raised shares of DraftKings from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $18.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th.

DKNG opened at $13.15 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.47 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a fifty day moving average of $16.76 and a 200 day moving average of $14.98. DraftKings has a fifty-two week low of $9.77 and a fifty-two week high of $50.48.

DraftKings ( NASDAQ:DKNG Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.87) by $0.37. The company had revenue of $466.19 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $438.24 million. DraftKings had a negative net margin of 99.14% and a negative return on equity of 88.80%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that DraftKings will post -3.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. HG Vora Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of DraftKings in the 1st quarter valued at about $126,555,000. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of DraftKings in the 2nd quarter valued at about $69,110,000. DAVENPORT & Co LLC raised its holdings in shares of DraftKings by 115.1% in the 2nd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 5,184,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,536,000 after purchasing an additional 2,774,000 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of DraftKings by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 14,142,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,345,000 after purchasing an additional 1,331,163 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Accomplice Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of DraftKings in the 2nd quarter valued at about $12,313,000. Institutional investors own 29.18% of the company’s stock.

DraftKings Inc operates a digital sports entertainment and gaming company. It offers multi-channel sports betting and gaming technologies, powering sports and gaming entertainment for operators in 17 countries. The company operates iGaming through its DraftKings brand in 5 states, as well as operates Golden Nugget Online Gaming, an iGaming product and gaming brand in 3 states.

