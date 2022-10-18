East West Bancorp (EWBC) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC – Get Rating) will be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, October 20th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $2.08 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.13. East West Bancorp had a return on equity of 16.45% and a net margin of 45.32%. The business had revenue of $551.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $525.37 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.57 EPS. East West Bancorp’s quarterly revenue was up 23.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect East West Bancorp to post $8 EPS for the current fiscal year and $9 EPS for the next fiscal year.
East West Bancorp Trading Up 4.8 %
Shares of EWBC opened at $72.50 on Tuesday. East West Bancorp has a 1 year low of $61.65 and a 1 year high of $93.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $72.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $71.37. The stock has a market cap of $10.22 billion, a PE ratio of 11.05, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.45.
A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on EWBC shares. Piper Sandler increased their target price on East West Bancorp to $75.00 in a report on Friday, September 30th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on East West Bancorp in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on East West Bancorp from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of East West Bancorp from $102.00 to $79.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of East West Bancorp to $80.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, East West Bancorp currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.50.
A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EWBC. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of East West Bancorp by 55.7% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,290,675 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $101,990,000 after purchasing an additional 461,720 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of East West Bancorp by 40.3% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,528,417 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $99,041,000 after purchasing an additional 438,645 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of East West Bancorp by 48.6% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 581,210 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,927,000 after purchasing an additional 190,072 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of East West Bancorp by 79.9% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 255,451 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $20,186,000 after purchasing an additional 113,491 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Employees Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in shares of East West Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at about $8,771,000. Institutional investors own 89.04% of the company’s stock.
East West Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for East West Bank that provides a range of personal and commercial banking services to businesses and individuals. It operates through three segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, and Other. The company accepts various deposit products, such as personal and business checking and savings accounts, money market, and time deposits.
