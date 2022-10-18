ECN Capital Corp. (TSE:ECN) Receives C$8.48 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

ECN Capital Corp. (TSE:ECN – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the ten brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$8.48.

ECN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of ECN Capital from C$7.50 to C$8.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Cormark decreased their price objective on ECN Capital from C$8.25 to C$7.50 in a report on Friday, August 26th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on ECN Capital from C$8.00 to C$7.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on ECN Capital from C$8.00 to C$7.50 in a research report on Friday, August 26th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price target on ECN Capital from C$8.00 to C$8.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 9th.

ECN Capital Stock Performance

TSE ECN opened at C$4.06 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.62, a current ratio of 3.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 365.53. ECN Capital has a fifty-two week low of C$4.00 and a fifty-two week high of C$12.24. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$5.37 and a 200-day moving average of C$5.76. The stock has a market cap of C$1.00 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.91.

ECN Capital Dividend Announcement

ECN Capital ( TSE:ECN Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported C$0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.09 by C$0.02. The firm had revenue of C$104.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$99.06 million. As a group, analysts predict that ECN Capital will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 3rd were paid a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 14th. ECN Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.72%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other ECN Capital news, Director Steven Kenneth Hudson bought 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$4.78 per share, with a total value of C$477,900.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 11,549,219 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$55,193,717.60. In related news, Senior Officer James Barry purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$4.77 per share, for a total transaction of C$47,700.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 104,793 shares in the company, valued at C$499,862.61. Also, Director Steven Kenneth Hudson acquired 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$4.78 per share, with a total value of C$477,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,549,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$55,193,717.60. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 330,391 shares of company stock valued at $1,812,935.

ECN Capital Company Profile

ECN Capital Corp. originates, manages, and advises on prime consumer credit portfolios in North America. It operates through Secured Consumer Loans – Triad Financial Services and Source One; and Consumer Credit Card and Related Unsecured Consumer Loans – KG segments. The company provides secured consumer loan portfolios, including manufactured home, marine, and recreational vehicle loans; and consumer credit card portfolios that are focused on co-branded credit cards and related financial products.

Featured Articles

