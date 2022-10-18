Emerald Advisors LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Emerald Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 5.2% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 13,847 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 682 shares during the period. Emerald Advisors LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $726,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Pfizer by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 479,065,273 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $24,801,210,000 after purchasing an additional 13,790,348 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Pfizer by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 286,854,205 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $14,850,442,000 after purchasing an additional 2,037,373 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Pfizer by 13.2% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 59,828,849 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,097,341,000 after purchasing an additional 6,972,650 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in shares of Pfizer by 28.2% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 43,391,119 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,246,359,000 after purchasing an additional 9,537,621 shares during the period. Finally, Capital International Investors grew its stake in shares of Pfizer by 3,059.6% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 38,530,003 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,994,698,000 after purchasing an additional 37,310,556 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Berenberg Bank set a $44.00 price objective on Pfizer in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Pfizer from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. SVB Leerink cut their price objective on Pfizer from $53.00 to $48.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Pfizer in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on Pfizer from $50.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.94.

Shares of PFE opened at $43.65 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $244.98 billion, a PE ratio of 8.54, a P/E/G ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 0.63. The business has a fifty day moving average of $45.89 and a 200 day moving average of $49.26. Pfizer Inc. has a 52-week low of $41.04 and a 52-week high of $61.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $27.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.20 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 43.18% and a net margin of 28.92%. Pfizer’s revenue was up 46.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.07 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 6.42 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 5th. Investors of record on Friday, November 4th will be given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 3rd. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.67%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.31%.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and women's health under the Premarin family and Eliquis brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines, and oral COVID-19 treatment under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zavicefta, Zithromax, Vfend, Panzyga, and Paxlovid brands.

